17:11 22.01.2026

Zelenskyy discusses with Trump work of negotiating teams, strengthening of Ukraine's air defense

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Following the meeting with US President Donald Trump, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the conversation "good, productive and substantive," and reported that during the talks they discussed the diplomatic track as well as the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense.

"A good meeting with President Trump — productive and substantive. We discussed the work of our teams, and practically every day there are meetings or communication. The documents are now even better prepared. We also spoke today about air defense for Ukraine. Our previous meeting with President Trump helped strengthen the protection of our skies, and I hope that this time we will reinforce it further as well. I thanked him for the previous package of air defense missiles and asked for an additional one. Protecting lives, our resilience, and our joint diplomatic efforts," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy thanked the President of the United States for the meeting.

