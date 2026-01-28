Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:45 28.01.2026

SBU hits 15 Russian aircraft at five enemy airfields over in 2025

Long-range drones of the Special Operations Center "A" of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit 15 enemy aircraft at five Russian military airfields in 2025, causing losses exceeding $1 billion, the SBU has said.

"Last year alone, five military airfields were hit by our long-range drones. The result is that the enemy will no longer be able to lift 15 aircraft into the sky," the Ukrainian special service said in a message on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The SBU is publishing unique footage of the confirmed destruction of 11 Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-27, Su-24, MiG-31 fighters and bombers, three Mi-28, Mi-26, Mi-8 helicopters, and one An-26 transport aircraft.

"Along with the equipment at the airfields, warehouses with ammunition and fuel burned down. The SBU's "Alpha" caused losses to the enemy of over $1 billion," the report states.

Tags: #sbu

