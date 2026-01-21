Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:47 21.01.2026

Trump in Davos: convinced Putin wants to sign deal, Zelenskyy also wants to end this war

US President Donald Trump is confident that the presidents of the Russian Federation and Ukraine want peace, and says he plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos.

"I'm dealing with president Putin, and he wants to make a deal, I believe. I'm dealing with President Zelenskyy, and I think he wants to make a deal. I'm meeting him today," he said he hoped Zelenskyy was in the audience and also wanted to end the war, speaking during an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

