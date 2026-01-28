Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:21 28.01.2026

AFU General Staff reports strike on Russian UAV facility, control point

2 min read
AFU General Staff reports strike on Russian UAV facility, control point
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of a UAV depot and control point, as well as a number of other occupiers' facilities, including a concentration of manpower in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, over the past day and on the night of January 28.

"As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, yesterday and on the night of January 28, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the aggressor state," the General Staff said in a message on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

It is reported that in the Donetsk region, a concentration of manpower and a UAV control point were hit in the area of Velyka Novosilka, as well as a concentration of enemy manpower in the areas of Shakhove and Hryhorivka. Also hit was the ammunition depot of the occupiers in the area of Nyzhnia Duvanka in the Luhansk region; the concentration of enemy manpower in the area of the village of Huliaipole (Zaporizhia region) and the battalion command post in the area of Berezove (Dnipropetrovsk region). In addition, a hit was recorded in the concentration of enemy manpower in the village of Kolotylivka, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.

Also, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Khokholskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. "The ignition of oil products has been confirmed - thick smoke is observed. The results are being clarified," the General Staff said in a statement. In addition, the results of the recent hit on the Tamannaftogaz oil terminal in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation have been clarified - a fire on an area of about 6,200 square meters and damage to three tanks (10,000 cubic meters) have been confirmed.

