Zelenskyy-Trump meeting is over

The meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has ended.

"The meeting has ended," Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov told reporters Thursday.

He later added that toward the end of the talks, the leaders "briefly spoke one-on-one."

Presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn described the outcome of the meeting as good but provided no details.

"We didn’t time it, but the meeting was good," he said when asked by journalists.

In comments to Ukrainska Pravda, Nykyforov said the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump lasted about an hour.