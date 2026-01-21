Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:54 21.01.2026

Trump: Ukraine was 'apple of Putin's eye,' what happened is terrible

1 min read
Trump: Ukraine was 'apple of Putin's eye,' what happened is terrible
Photo: https://nypost.com/

US President Donald Trump said that he discussed Ukraine with Vladimir Putin, it was the "apple of his eye", and the war that happened is terrible.

Trump said he had also inherited "a mess with Ukraine and Russia," something that would never have happened. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, he said he knew Putin very well and that they had discussed Ukraine, which he described as Putin’s "apple of his eye." Trump said Putin was not going to do anything, adding that what happened was "terrible."

The U.S. president also said he had been working for more than a year to resolve the war in Ukraine and stressed that Europe must take the lead on the issue.

Trump said European countries needed to work on Ukraine, while the United States did not, adding that the two were separated by a large ocean and that the United States had nothing to do with it.

Tags: #putin #trump #war

MORE ABOUT

18:45 21.01.2026
US hands Putin draft peace plan – media

US hands Putin draft peace plan – media

17:46 21.01.2026
Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

17:34 21.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Trump to meet in Davos on Thursday – media

Zelenskyy, Trump to meet in Davos on Thursday – media

16:57 21.01.2026
Trump: War in Ukraine would not have started if 2020 U.S. presidential election had not been rigged

Trump: War in Ukraine would not have started if 2020 U.S. presidential election had not been rigged

16:47 21.01.2026
Trump in Davos: convinced Putin wants to sign deal, Zelenskyy also wants to end this war

Trump in Davos: convinced Putin wants to sign deal, Zelenskyy also wants to end this war

09:08 21.01.2026
Trump complains Ukraine and Russia are alternately not ready to stop fighting

Trump complains Ukraine and Russia are alternately not ready to stop fighting

09:20 15.01.2026
Trump says Zelenskyy, not Putin, holding up peace deal

Trump says Zelenskyy, not Putin, holding up peace deal

20:41 14.01.2026
Skhid force: Occupiers intensify attempts to infiltrate northern Pokrovsk; Defense Forces repelling them

Skhid force: Occupiers intensify attempts to infiltrate northern Pokrovsk; Defense Forces repelling them

19:52 13.01.2026
Davos leaders to press Trump on backing Paris-week agreements – media

Davos leaders to press Trump on backing Paris-week agreements – media

13:39 12.01.2026
Zelenskyy has no trump cards, he only has Donald Trump – NYT interview

Zelenskyy has no trump cards, he only has Donald Trump – NYT interview

HOT NEWS

CEC proposes 6-month preparatory period after end of martial law before start of electoral process

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

Zelenskyy now in Kyiv – advisor

Trump in Davos: convinced Putin wants to sign deal, Zelenskyy also wants to end this war

Ukrenergo board member Oleksiy Brekht tragically dies

LATEST

Poroshenko's enterprises install 100 MW of balancing capacity last year

CoE Committee of Ministers support creation of special tribunal for crime of aggression – Sybiha

Japanese govt to allocate $6 bln for humanitarian, technical support to Ukraine in 2026

CEC proposes 6-month preparatory period after end of martial law before start of electoral process

Japanese govt to allocate $6 bln for humanitarian, technical support to Ukraine in 2026

Ministry of Social Policy, World Central Kitchen provide hot meals to vulnerable categories of population in Kyiv

Dombrovskis: Ukraine's accession to EU to strengthen security, add growth potential

EUR 90 bln support package to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial gap identified by IMF – Dombrovskis

Svyrydenko: We prepare with partners to hold Energy Ramstein in G7+ format

Zelenskyy now in Kyiv – advisor

AD
AD