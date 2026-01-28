Multidisciplinary groups to help vulnerable groups have started working in Desniansky district of Kyiv - Ministry of Social Policy

Support points have been put into operation in six schools in the Desniansky district of Kyiv, and multidisciplinary groups are working there, which include representatives of the National Social Service Service, a specialist from the Desniansky district administration, a volunteer from the Red Cross Society in Ukraine, and other volunteers.

"The task of the multidisciplinary teams is to conduct maximum screening of people who, in conditions of heating and electricity outages, are most in need of help, who cannot cope on their own, go down to the heating point, get food, and buy medicine. We are currently filling out and forming lists of such citizens so that volunteers can deliver humanitarian aid and food in a targeted manner. If necessary, we will deliver citizens with limited mobility to medical institutions," the press service of the department quotes Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity Tetiana Kiriienko.

It is noted that the ministry team conducted a briefing at all six support points, as well as representatives of school administrations.

The department added that additional places for overnight stays have also been deployed in the strongholds, which are equipped with everything necessary.

"School employees and principals are very involved in the work, creating maximum conditions for everyone who needs it: they involve parents of students, students themselves. School administrations are also trying to provide assistance to people, even in the absence of a sufficient number of volunteers," the deputy minister emphasized.