18:05 27.01.2026

At least two injured in attack on passenger train in Kharkiv region – Kuleba

1 min read
According to preliminary information, the Russians attacked the passenger train "Barvinkove-Lviv-Chop" in Kharkiv region with three Shahed drones, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"The hit was in front of the locomotive and in the passenger car, which caused a fire. There were 291 passengers on board. People were evacuated as quickly as possible. At the moment there are two injured – they were taken out by the train crew and then transferred to the ambulance," Kuleba said in his Telegram.

According to him, the injured were hospitalized to health facilities.

All emergency services are working on the scene: doctors, rescuers and the Ukrzaliznytsia team.

Reserve buses are being organized for evacuated passengers, as well as for those who were waiting at the stations for the return route.

