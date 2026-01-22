Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:20 22.01.2026

Trump calls meeting with Zelenskyy good

US President Donald Trump called the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos good.

"I think the meeting with President Zelenskyy was good," Trump told reporters Thursday in Davos, Switzerland but declined to provide details.

He later repeated that assessment and said his representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, were scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump said there was still a long road ahead, described his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as good and said it remained to be seen what would happen next, adding that many people were being killed.

Asked what he wanted from Putin, Trump said the war had to end.

However, Trump said he was not certain a deal to end the war would be reached but expressed hope that it would. He said he hoped the fighting would end, noting that many people were being killed and that about 30,000 had died last month, mostly soldiers. He said the war had to end.

Trump also said that Ukraine’s possible membership in a Board of Peace was not discussed during his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said the meeting had been good and described it as an ongoing process, adding that it remained to be seen what would happen next. He said a meeting with Russia and President Vladimir Putin was scheduled for the following day and reiterated that his meeting with Zelenskyy had been good, adding that everyone wanted the war to end.

As reported, Ukrainian presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn earlier described the results of the meeting as good but did not provide details.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

