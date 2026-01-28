Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:42 28.01.2026

Ukrainian Railways lowers flags at stations in memory of passengers killed in attack on passenger train

1 min read

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways - UZ) lowered flags over all train stations in the country in memory of passengers whose lives were taken by a Russian attack on a passenger train on January 27, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today's minute of silence is in memory of both our soldiers and the terrible tragedy of yesterday - our passengers killed by Russia," UZ wrote on its Telegram channel.

Flagship trains, which traditionally depart to music, will depart in silence throughout the day.

"We continue to move with memory and pain in our hearts," the statement said.

As reported, on Tuesday, January 27, the Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop passenger train was attacked by three Shahed UAVs in Kharkiv region. At least five people were killed.

