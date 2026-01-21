Zelenskyy, Trump to meet in Davos on Thursday – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, Axios reported, citing a source.

"Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is planning to travel to Davos on Thursday for a meeting with President Trump," journalist Barak Ravid wrote on his X social media page.

He added that the meeting should take place before White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travel to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Both meetings will focus on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine," he stressed.