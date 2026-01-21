Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:34 21.01.2026

Zelenskyy, Trump to meet in Davos on Thursday – media

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Trump to meet in Davos on Thursday – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, Axios reported, citing a source.

"Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is planning to travel to Davos on Thursday for a meeting with President Trump," journalist Barak Ravid wrote on his X social media page.

He added that the meeting should take place before White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travel to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Both meetings will focus on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine," he stressed.

Tags: #davos #zelenskyy #trump #meeting

MORE ABOUT

17:46 21.01.2026
Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

17:16 21.01.2026
Zelenskyy now in Kyiv – advisor

Zelenskyy now in Kyiv – advisor

16:57 21.01.2026
Trump: War in Ukraine would not have started if 2020 U.S. presidential election had not been rigged

Trump: War in Ukraine would not have started if 2020 U.S. presidential election had not been rigged

16:54 21.01.2026
Trump: Ukraine was 'apple of Putin's eye,' what happened is terrible

Trump: Ukraine was 'apple of Putin's eye,' what happened is terrible

16:47 21.01.2026
Trump in Davos: convinced Putin wants to sign deal, Zelenskyy also wants to end this war

Trump in Davos: convinced Putin wants to sign deal, Zelenskyy also wants to end this war

15:24 21.01.2026
Some chances of signing Prosperity Agreement in Davos still exist – source

Some chances of signing Prosperity Agreement in Davos still exist – source

14:41 21.01.2026
Sybiha discusses energy situation, new defense and financial support packages for Ukraine with counterparts

Sybiha discusses energy situation, new defense and financial support packages for Ukraine with counterparts

13:15 21.01.2026
Meeting of Ukrainian negotiating delegation with US representatives scheduled for evening in Davos - source

Meeting of Ukrainian negotiating delegation with US representatives scheduled for evening in Davos - source

09:08 21.01.2026
Trump complains Ukraine and Russia are alternately not ready to stop fighting

Trump complains Ukraine and Russia are alternately not ready to stop fighting

20:15 20.01.2026
Zelenskyy stresses govt's personal responsibility for stabilizing energy supply situation

Zelenskyy stresses govt's personal responsibility for stabilizing energy supply situation

HOT NEWS

CEC proposes 6-month preparatory period after end of martial law before start of electoral process

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

Zelenskyy now in Kyiv – advisor

Trump: Ukraine was 'apple of Putin's eye,' what happened is terrible

Trump in Davos: convinced Putin wants to sign deal, Zelenskyy also wants to end this war

LATEST

Poroshenko's enterprises install 100 MW of balancing capacity last year

CoE Committee of Ministers support creation of special tribunal for crime of aggression – Sybiha

Japanese govt to allocate $6 bln for humanitarian, technical support to Ukraine in 2026

CEC proposes 6-month preparatory period after end of martial law before start of electoral process

Japanese govt to allocate $6 bln for humanitarian, technical support to Ukraine in 2026

US hands Putin draft peace plan – media

Ministry of Social Policy, World Central Kitchen provide hot meals to vulnerable categories of population in Kyiv

Dombrovskis: Ukraine's accession to EU to strengthen security, add growth potential

EUR 90 bln support package to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial gap identified by IMF – Dombrovskis

Svyrydenko: We prepare with partners to hold Energy Ramstein in G7+ format

AD
AD