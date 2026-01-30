Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:59 30.01.2026

Russians hit gas infrastructure in Donetsk region with air bomb today – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Russians hit gas infrastructure in Donetsk region with air bomb today – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that, in general, the Russian side is fulfilling the conditions of the so-called energy truce, except for Donetsk region, where there was one strike on the gas infrastructure, the enemy is refocusing on strikes on logistics.

"This day began with reports from the regions: in all our regions from Friday night there were really no strikes on energy facilities. Almost none. Except for Donetsk region, where there was one strike on gas infrastructure, an air bomb strike. We are also now seeing Russia's reorientation towards strikes on logistics, on hub stations. In particular, one of Ukrzaliznytsia carriages was hit, a special power station carriage – this happened in Dnipro region in the morning. It is important that our railway workers work and provide connections in all regions," he said during an evening television address.

 

Tags: #president #trust

MORE ABOUT

20:50 30.01.2026
Zelenskyy instructs PM to prevent charges for heating not provided to consumers

Zelenskyy instructs PM to prevent charges for heating not provided to consumers

20:48 30.01.2026
Zelenskyy: USA discussing energy truce for week, countdown starts tonight

Zelenskyy: USA discussing energy truce for week, countdown starts tonight

21:37 29.01.2026
Zelenskyy tells Trump: Ukraine awaits implementation of agreements on city security during extreme cold

Zelenskyy tells Trump: Ukraine awaits implementation of agreements on city security during extreme cold

19:40 27.01.2026
Ukrainian side works on document on post-war reconstruction – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian side works on document on post-war reconstruction – Zelenskyy

19:35 27.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss energy support, ongoing diplomatic work

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss energy support, ongoing diplomatic work

19:09 27.01.2026
Sybiha says Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin

Sybiha says Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin

20:41 26.01.2026
Drones hit nearly 820,000 enemy targets in 2025 – Zelenskyy

Drones hit nearly 820,000 enemy targets in 2025 – Zelenskyy

19:47 26.01.2026
France to invite President Zelenskyy to G7 summit in June – Ambassador Veyssière

France to invite President Zelenskyy to G7 summit in June – Ambassador Veyssière

19:44 26.01.2026
Next trilateral meeting expected for Sunday, Feb 1 – Zelenskyy

Next trilateral meeting expected for Sunday, Feb 1 – Zelenskyy

10:34 05.01.2026
59% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, 35% do not - KIIS survey

59% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, 35% do not - KIIS survey

HOT NEWS

Payments to be automatically recalculated if homes lack heat or water – govt resolution

Zelenskyy instructs PM to prevent charges for heating not provided to consumers

Zelenskyy: USA discussing energy truce for week, countdown starts tonight

Info about occupation of Ternovate and Richne villages in Zaporizhia region untrue – Voloshin

Zelenskyy: I publicly invite Putin to Kyiv if he decides to come

LATEST

Kyiv receives gas stoves, cylinders, heating pads from German Life Bridge Ukraine

Syrsky, frontline commanders meeting: Enemy building up reserves, intensifying offensive actions

Payments to be automatically recalculated if homes lack heat or water – govt resolution

Trump: Russia-Ukraine talks can bring results even without participation of Witkoff, Kushner

Military personnel have saved over UAH 120.5 mln on discounts at Ukrnafta gas stations since Dec 2024

Estonia allocates nearly EUR 400,000 for winter aid to Ukraine – MFA

Chair of Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate calls for continued IAEA missions at substations critical to NPP safety

Ukrainian, Dutch FMs discuss military, energy aid

Zelenskyy, Dutch PM discuss diplomatic track, Ukraine's support

Poroshenko says no sanctions justification provided over year despite 15-day legal timeframe

AD
AD