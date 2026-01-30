Russians hit gas infrastructure in Donetsk region with air bomb today – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that, in general, the Russian side is fulfilling the conditions of the so-called energy truce, except for Donetsk region, where there was one strike on the gas infrastructure, the enemy is refocusing on strikes on logistics.

"This day began with reports from the regions: in all our regions from Friday night there were really no strikes on energy facilities. Almost none. Except for Donetsk region, where there was one strike on gas infrastructure, an air bomb strike. We are also now seeing Russia's reorientation towards strikes on logistics, on hub stations. In particular, one of Ukrzaliznytsia carriages was hit, a special power station carriage – this happened in Dnipro region in the morning. It is important that our railway workers work and provide connections in all regions," he said during an evening television address.