Ukrainian Red Cross helping to eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Cherkasy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

A team from the Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) is providing assistance to victims in Cherkasy at the site of the aftermath of another Russian drone attack.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross is supplying construction materials, including OSB boards, timber, plastic sheeting and tarpaulins. Emergency response team volunteers are helping local residents to cover shattered windows and damaged roofs on site, so that the cold does not destroy what has survived the explosions,” URCS said on Facebook Monday.

Ukrainian Red Cross aid stations have been set up, where people can warm up, receive hot tea, and receive necessary support. Psychologists are on hand to help cope with stress.

To help the victims of the attack, Cherkasy regional branch of the URCS, the regional administration, the State Emergency Service, the police, and the city council joined forces.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Cherkasy was subjected to a massive attack by Russian drones overnight. Residential buildings, cars, a private business building, and garages burned at several locations, and a gas station was damaged. Four people were injured. Emergency services responded to the fire at five locations.