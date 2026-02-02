Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:19 02.02.2026

During OSCE leadership meeting, Sybiha calls for release of three Ukrainian SMM employees illegally detained by Russia

2 min read
During OSCE leadership meeting, Sybiha calls for release of three Ukrainian SMM employees illegally detained by Russia
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

During a meeting in Kyiv with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, and OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioglu, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha briefed the OSCE on Russia's war crimes and systematic attacks on critical infrastructure, and reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness to further develop cooperation with the OSCE.

“We discussed the dynamic of peace efforts, the outcomes and expectations of the meetings in Abu Dhabi, and the battlefield situation. I informed OSCE leadership about Russia’s war crimes, strikes against civilians, and attacks on energy infrastructure leaving people without power, heating, and water amid freezing temperatures,” Sybiha said on X.

He confirmed Ukraine's readiness to further develop cooperation with the OSCE and promote shared priorities during the Swiss chairmanship of the organization, and emphasized the importance of the humanitarian track and the issue of responsibility.

“I also reminded about three OSCE employees: Vadym Holda, Maksym Petrov and Dmytro Shabanov – who remain detained in Russia and our call for them to be released,” the foreign minister noted.

The meeting also discussed the OSCE's role in the post-war period, in particular in promoting lasting peace in Ukraine and ensuring stability throughout the OSCE region, as well as shared responsibility for upholding and protecting the fundamental principles of the Helsinki Final Act.

Three OSCE SMM staff members – Vadym Holda, Maksym Petrov, and Dmytro Shabanov – were detained in April 2022 in Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk, where they were carrying out their official duties under the mandate of all 57 OSCE participating States.

In September 2022, Maksym Petrov and Dmitry Shabanov were "found guilty" and sentenced to 13 years in prison by Russian occupation courts.

Tags: #sybiha #osce

MORE ABOUT

16:00 04.02.2026
Sybiha: The more pressure on Moscow and support for Ukraine, the sooner the war will be over, the sooner peace efforts will succeed

Sybiha: The more pressure on Moscow and support for Ukraine, the sooner the war will be over, the sooner peace efforts will succeed

19:35 03.02.2026
OSCE stands ready to contribute to monitoring ceasefire – Cassis

OSCE stands ready to contribute to monitoring ceasefire – Cassis

15:41 02.02.2026
OSCE role at current stage of war and after discussed by organization's leaders in Kyiv

OSCE role at current stage of war and after discussed by organization's leaders in Kyiv

12:54 02.02.2026
The acting head of the OSCE and the organization's Secretary General arrived in Kyiv

The acting head of the OSCE and the organization's Secretary General arrived in Kyiv

18:15 30.01.2026
Ukrainian, Dutch FMs discuss military, energy aid

Ukrainian, Dutch FMs discuss military, energy aid

18:15 28.01.2026
Sybiha discusses diplomatic track, situation in Iran with Israeli FM

Sybiha discusses diplomatic track, situation in Iran with Israeli FM

19:38 27.01.2026
Sybiha gives positive assessment of Ambassador Zaluzhny activities

Sybiha gives positive assessment of Ambassador Zaluzhny activities

16:42 24.01.2026
Orban commits crime against Hungary, Transcarpathian Hungarians by blocking Ukraine's accession to EU – Sybiha

Orban commits crime against Hungary, Transcarpathian Hungarians by blocking Ukraine's accession to EU – Sybiha

13:41 24.01.2026
Unity, leadership of NB8 countries send powerful signal: Russia’s aggression will not be normalized – Sybiha

Unity, leadership of NB8 countries send powerful signal: Russia’s aggression will not be normalized – Sybiha

14:46 23.01.2026
Sybiha responds to Orban: Your master in Moscow won’t last 100 years

Sybiha responds to Orban: Your master in Moscow won’t last 100 years

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Luhovsky to head Foreign Intelligence Service

Umerov: Abu Dhabi talks continue in working groups on Wed

Seven killed, 15 injured in Druzhkivka market after Russian strike – Emergency Service

Destruction at Darnytsia CHPP in Kyiv shown to ambassadors, journalists

Number of killed in Russian shelling of market in Druzhkivka rises to 7 - official

LATEST

Ukraine launches project for gender‑responsive recovery, EU integration

Combat brigades won't join pilot project on support centers for missing – ombudsman

Some 1,146 homes in Kyiv without heat, Darnytsia TPP almost completely destroyed, its restoration started – Kuleba

UHRA offers special accommodation conditions for Kyiv residents during blackouts

Olena Zelenska Foundation and Czech Kellner Family Foundation launch partnership to support Ukrainian children and families

Finnish city of Pori donates EUR 41,000 to Ukraine for energy equipment and medicine – Embassy

EU states agree on legal basis for providing Ukraine with loan of EUR 90 bln

Zelenskyy instructs Luhovsky to head Foreign Intelligence Service

Umerov: Abu Dhabi talks continue in working groups on Wed

Seven killed, 15 injured in Druzhkivka market after Russian strike – Emergency Service

AD
AD