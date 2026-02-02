Number of miners killed by Russian attack increases to 15, seven injured – DTEK

Photo: https://t.me/dtek_ua

The death toll from a hostile attack on a bus carrying miners in the Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 15 people, with seven injured, energy company DTEK reported.

"Russia carried out a large-scale terrorist attack on DTEK mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region. At the moment, 15 miners are known to have died. According to preliminary information, 7 miners were also injured," DTEK said in an updated message on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

The epicenter was a work bus that was transporting miners from the enterprise after a shift in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Earlier, 12 deaths and 7 injuries were reported.