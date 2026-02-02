UNICEF donates additional 42 generators to Ukraine – Kuleba

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has donated an additional 42 generators to Ukraine, bringing the total to 106 generators, which will be sent to frontline regions and cities to support critical infrastructure, announced Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

"UNICEF has donated 42 more generators to Ukraine. The total amount of aid received is 106 generators with a capacity of 15.1 MW. This equipment is already being sent to frontline regions and cities to support heating networks, water utilities, hospitals, and social infrastructure. Generators of varying capacities – from mobile to industrial – can serve as a primary or backup power source for critical facilities," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

As the minister noted, this assistance is part of a broader winter support program: overall, UNICEF plans to transfer 255 generators to Ukraine with a total capacity of approximately 40.6 MW and a value of almost $6.2 million.

He also reported that two cogeneration units, with a capacity of 1.5 MW and 2.3 MW, have already been delivered from Kryvyi Rih to support Kyiv's critical infrastructure.

Kuleba thanked his partners for their systematic support and the communities for their mutual assistance.