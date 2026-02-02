10:32 02.02.2026
Ukrenergo introduces emergency power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv region - DTEK
Photo: Pixabay
National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo has ordered emergency power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv region, DTEK energy holding company has reported.
"Kyiv and Kyiv region: emergency power outages have been applied at the command of Ukrenergo. We remind you that during emergency power outages, schedules do not apply," DTEK said in a message on its Telegram channel.
They emphasized that the situation may change, which will be promptly reported.