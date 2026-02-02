Ukrenergo introduces emergency power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv region - DTEK

Photo: Pixabay

National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo has ordered emergency power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv region, DTEK energy holding company has reported.

"Kyiv and Kyiv region: emergency power outages have been applied at the command of Ukrenergo. We remind you that during emergency power outages, schedules do not apply," DTEK said in a message on its Telegram channel.

They emphasized that the situation may change, which will be promptly reported.