Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:32 02.02.2026

Ukrenergo introduces emergency power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv region - DTEK

1 min read
Ukrenergo introduces emergency power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv region - DTEK
Photo: Pixabay

National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo has ordered emergency power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv region, DTEK energy holding company has reported.

"Kyiv and Kyiv region: emergency power outages have been applied at the command of Ukrenergo. We remind you that during emergency power outages, schedules do not apply," DTEK said in a message on its Telegram channel.

They emphasized that the situation may change, which will be promptly reported.

 

Tags: #emergency_power_outages

MORE ABOUT

09:05 20.01.2026
Ukrenergo reports emergency outages due to enemy shelling

Ukrenergo reports emergency outages due to enemy shelling

11:25 15.01.2026
Emergency power outages persist in capital, Kyiv and Odesa regions, power outages in Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions – Ministry of Energy

Emergency power outages persist in capital, Kyiv and Odesa regions, power outages in Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions – Ministry of Energy

09:06 19.11.2025
Power outages introduced in several regions after latest Russian missile attack – Energy ministry

Power outages introduced in several regions after latest Russian missile attack – Energy ministry

09:32 27.10.2025
Emergency power outages introduced on Monday in Kyiv and two regions - DTEK

Emergency power outages introduced on Monday in Kyiv and two regions - DTEK

10:18 17.10.2025
Emergency power outages in Kyiv, several regions – DTEK, regional energy company

Emergency power outages in Kyiv, several regions – DTEK, regional energy company

10:41 16.10.2025
Emergency power outages in Kyiv and 9 regions – Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages in Kyiv and 9 regions – Ukrenergo

10:06 16.10.2025
Emergency power outages occur in Dnipropetrovsk region

Emergency power outages occur in Dnipropetrovsk region

10:41 15.10.2025
Emergency power outages hit Sumy, Kharkiv and parts of Cherkasy

Emergency power outages hit Sumy, Kharkiv and parts of Cherkasy

13:44 10.10.2025
As of 1:00 p.m., emergency power outages remain in place in Kyiv, eight regions, with hourly outages continuing in Chernihiv region – Energy Ministry

As of 1:00 p.m., emergency power outages remain in place in Kyiv, eight regions, with hourly outages continuing in Chernihiv region – Energy Ministry

HOT NEWS

Number of miners killed by Russian attack increases to 15, seven injured – DTEK

Zelenskyy: Ukraine team to leave for 3-way talks in UAE on today after preparatory meeting

Critical infrastructure reconnected to power grids in city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk region – Energy Minister

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after major accident – Ministry of Energy

Power supply in Ukraine to be restored within hours – Energy Minister

LATEST

Russian UAV targets diesel locomotive in Zaporizhia, no casualties

Ukrzaliznytsia reports on movement of trains in high-risk areas as of Feb 2

Most Ukrainians against giving up territories for security guarantees – KIIS survey

Ukraine neutralizes 157 Russian UAVs overnight

Number of miners killed by Russian attack increases to 15, seven injured – DTEK

Zelenskyy: Ukraine team to leave for 3-way talks in UAE on today after preparatory meeting

Enemy advances in Huliaipole sector – DeepState

IAEA on Ukraine's power system failure: No direct impact on nuclear safety expected but overall situation remains precarious

Car hits mine in Kherson, 4 civilians injured, including 2 children

Critical infrastructure reconnected to power grids in city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk region – Energy Minister

AD
AD