Defense forces attack enemy command posts and ammunition depots at TOT – General Staff

On the night of February 2, units of the Defense Forces carried out a series of effective strikes against enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions of Ukraine.

"Two enemy command posts, one at regimental and one at divisional level, were hit near Kurakhivka (a military post in Donetsk region). A hit was also recorded on an ammunition depot that supplied the invaders' units in the same area," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Monday.

Additionally, enemy UAV control centers were hit in Uspenivka and Huliaipole areas of Zaporizhia region. The occupiers' losses are being determined.