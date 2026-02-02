Zelenskyy: Ukraine team to leave for 3-way talks in UAE on today after preparatory meeting

Photo: Unsplash

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Ukrainian negotiating team will hold a preparatory meeting tomorrow to agree on the framework of the upcoming negotiations and coordinate all organizational details, and on Monday, February 2, it will leave for the United Arab Emirates to participate in the trilateral negotiations scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday next week.

"There was a report from our negotiating team. There is already an agreement on a meeting - a trilateral one - at the appropriate level. This meeting will take place next week, as planned, on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Emirates, like last time," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy added that a meeting has been scheduled for Monday to agree on the framework of the conversation and prepare for the negotiations, and the team will set off on Monday evening.

"Many leaders, different countries with us in this process, support Ukraine, and in fact we coordinate every day. In February, our foreign policy activity will be quite serious, and starting tomorrow - contacts and meetings," the president said.