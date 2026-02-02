One killed, two injured in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

One person was killed in Synelnyky district, two more people were injured in Nikopol district due to shelling by the occupiers, Head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"The enemy targeted Synelnyky district with drones and KAB [air bombs]. It was noisy in the Vasylkivska, Rozdorska and Slovianska communities. Unfortunately, a 67-year-old man died. Sincere condolences to his relatives," the official said on Telegram channel.

According to the military administration's head, six households were damaged in Synelnyky district, and a fire broke out in one house. Transport infrastructure was also damaged.

"The Russian army sent FPV drones and artillery to Nikopol region. It hit Nikopol itself, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrivka communities. Two people were injured. A 52-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition. A 46-year-old woman will be treated on an outpatient basis," the military administration's head said.

In Nikopol district, an enterprise, 11 households, four outbuildings, five cars, garages, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Zelenodolsk community of Kryvy Rih district was also attacked by drones, an uninhabited building was set on fire, another was damaged, and a car was damaged.