Zelenskyy: We believe bilateral security guarantees document with USA finalised

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the team of negotiators at the trilateral meetings between Ukraine, Russia and the United States, at which, particularly, they discussed the bilateral document on security guarantees with the United States and further work on documents on recovery and economic development.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov, Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Serhiy Kyslytsia, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, and Advisor to the President's Office head Oleksandr Bevz.

"I held a meeting with our negotiating team before a new round of trilateral meetings. We expect a meeting in the near future, already on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Today, almost all members of the negotiating team were at the meeting, namely Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Serhiy Kyslytsia, Andriy Hnatov, Oleksandr Bevz. David Arakhamia will also take part in the negotiations. I agreed with the team on the framework of the conversation and specific tasks," Zelenskyy said on Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian delegation will have bilateral meetings with the U.S. side.

"Ukraine is ready for real steps. We believe that it is realistic to achieve a decent and lasting peace. We believe that the bilateral document on security guarantees with the United States is ready, and we count on further substantive work on documents on reconstruction and economic development. We also count on the fact that the American side can continue to be decisive in ensuring the necessary conditions for dialogue. The de-escalation measures, which actually worked last Friday night, help to achieve people's trust in the negotiation process and in a possible outcome. The war must be ended," the president said.

According to Western media reports, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff will take part in a new round of talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi.