Facts
20:14 02.02.2026

No cases of desertion in Omega Special Purpose Center – servicemen

Photo: Special Purpose Center "Omega"

There are no cases of desertion in the units of the Omega Special Purpose Center of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Omega servicemen told about this in the Interfax-Ukraine video podcast.

"We do not have desertion. Because we are a professional unit," an officer of the first separate special purpose unit with the call sign "Sandy."

The commander of the special purpose group of the Omega first special purpose unit with the call sign "Khudozhnyk" ("Painter") also explained this by the fact that in order to get into Omega center, many stages of training and psychological tests take place, where a person's resilience and readiness to serve are determined.

In turn, the instructor of the special forces center with the call sign "Mamai" added that motivation is also important in this matter, because "only those who want" go to Omega center.

"We don't come to those who were forcibly brought, but only those who want to," he said.

The military also explained that in Omega center all positions are officer positions.

Answering the question of whether there are foreigners in Omega center now, an officer of the first separate special forces unit with the call sign "Sandy" said that after making the relevant changes to the legislation, this became possible.

"We already have such an opportunity. There are even guys who already serve in one unit in positions related to drones," she said.

In particular, as "Sandy" noted, a Spanish citizen has already joined the Omega team, and guys from Latvia and Austria are also being selected.

According to her, the key issue is language proficiency, so far, among foreigners, those who speak English and "with prospects for learning the Ukrainian language" are being recruited.

Speaking about recruiting in general, not only foreigners, "Sandy" said that Omega center is currently developing a program that will make it possible to track all stages of a candidate's selection.

"It's like Nova Poshta application: when a parcel is on its way, you know what stages it is at. We are also developing such an application, it is almost ready. This way, the candidate will not be lost. Relatively speaking, if the fifth detachment does not take him, he is thrown 'into the buffer zone,' and maybe another detachment will take the candidate," the officer said.

Thus, as "Sandy" noted, a person can end up in any unit, and this means in any part of the front, because "Omega" is represented in different areas.

The National Guard's Omega Special Purpose Center has been on the frontlines since 2014.

Tags: #military #training_centers

