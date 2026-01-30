Zelenskyy: USA discussing energy truce for week, countdown starts tonight

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes on Russian energy during the so-called energy truce.

"The American side has been talking about refraining from strikes on energy for a week, and the countdown began tonight. It depends on the partners, of course, – on the United States – how all this will go. Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes, and today we did not strike Russian energy facilities," he said during an evening television address.

As reported, the Kremlin believes that U.S. President Donald Trump has personally requested Vladimir Putin to refrain from strikes on Kyiv until February 1 to create conditions for negotiations, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.