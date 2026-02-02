European Commission President speaks with Zelenskyy ahead of peace talks this week

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about peace efforts, continued support for Ukrainians, and a new package of sanctions against Russia.

“As we approach the fourth year of the brutal war against Ukraine, Russia continues to double down on war crimes, striking civilian infrastructure and homes,” von der Leyen said on X.

She said Europe's support for Ukraine remains unwavering. In particular, the EU is sending hundreds of generators to provide heat and electricity in the face of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Von der Leyen recalled that the European Commission has proposed a loan of EUR 90 billion to Ukraine for 2026–2027. This package, approved by EU leaders at the end of 2025, provides for financing both Ukraine's budgetary and defense needs.

In addition, the parties are promoting the preparation of a single unified Prosperity Framework for Ukraine, which is being developed jointly with American partners.

“And very soon, we will present our 20th package of sanctions,” the President of the European Commission added.

