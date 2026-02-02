At Omega Special Forces Center, all instructors are combat veterans, training is multi-stage

The Omega Special Forces Center of the National Guard of Ukraine has highly qualified instructors, 100% of whom have combat experience.

This was told in Interfax-Ukraine video podcast by Omega servicemen.

The fighters said it is thanks to high-quality training and professional organization that special forces show effective results. The training is aimed at creating universal fighters capable of operating in the most difficult conditions.

Answering the question of how the training takes place and what are the requirements for those wishing to enter Omega, the instructor of the special forces center with the call sign "Mamai" said that there are multiple stages.

"The first thing that is required of a candidate is his motivation, as well as physical training, mental abilities and the ability to play in a team," he said.

According to "Mamai," the basic level of training is two months, the special forces course is also two months. "Another two months are given to 'break in' a fighter in a group," he added.

When asked what percentage of instructors have combat experience, "Mamai" said: "Everyone."

Speaking of age opportunities, the instructor explained that currently Omega center offers the so-called "18-24 years" program with the signing of a contract.

"If you add everything up, then this is six months of training under a contract for a year, which is quite good... After this base six months, a more specific direction of the fighter begins. He chooses a direction, a specialty (UAV, medicine, machine gunner) and continues to develop," "Mamai" said.

As explained in Omega center, the requirements for candidates are quite high, they need to have good physical training.

"In particular, run the same three kilometers in 12 minutes, before that 100 meters, 18 pull-ups and pass the 'Alpha-text,' and before that the 'Cooper' test is also performed," the serviceman said.

In addition, as told in Omega center, candidates need to go through sparring.

"The essence of sparring is to bring a person to such conditions that he no longer has strength and find out what he will do – whether he will break or not. If it doesn't break, it will continue no matter what," the serviceman said.

The commander of the Omega first special forces group with the call sign "Khudozhnyk" ("Painter") said the purpose of sparring is also to test a person's character.

"After all, you can be physically strong, but come, feel the point of danger and understand that you can't," the serviceman said.

Speaking about the specifics of the training of "Omega" fighters in comparison, for example, with the training of "Alpha" fighters of the SBU, "Khudozhnyk" drew attention to the fact that each unit has certain tasks at a certain period – strategic and tactical.

"A full-scale war has opened the door, the transition from structure to structure is taking place...," he said.

The National Guard's "Omega" special forces group has been on the frontline since 2014.