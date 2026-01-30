Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:50 30.01.2026

Zelenskyy instructs PM to prevent charges for heating not provided to consumers

1 min read
Zelenskyy instructs PM to prevent charges for heating not provided to consumers
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to draft a decision that will ensure fair charges for consumers who have been without heating these months.

"Today I instructed the government of Ukraine – the Prime Minister – to prepare a decision that will ensure justice for all people who have been without heating these months. People should not be charged for services that were not provided. If there was no heating, there should be no bills. It is not the people themselves, but the companies that must ensure the appropriate recalculation. It should work without bureaucracy," he said during an evening television address.

Tags: #prime_minister #president

MORE ABOUT

20:48 30.01.2026
Zelenskyy: USA discussing energy truce for week, countdown starts tonight

Zelenskyy: USA discussing energy truce for week, countdown starts tonight

19:59 30.01.2026
Russians hit gas infrastructure in Donetsk region with air bomb today – Zelenskyy

Russians hit gas infrastructure in Donetsk region with air bomb today – Zelenskyy

21:37 29.01.2026
Zelenskyy tells Trump: Ukraine awaits implementation of agreements on city security during extreme cold

Zelenskyy tells Trump: Ukraine awaits implementation of agreements on city security during extreme cold

19:40 27.01.2026
Ukrainian side works on document on post-war reconstruction – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian side works on document on post-war reconstruction – Zelenskyy

19:35 27.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss energy support, ongoing diplomatic work

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss energy support, ongoing diplomatic work

19:09 27.01.2026
Sybiha says Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin

Sybiha says Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin

20:41 26.01.2026
Drones hit nearly 820,000 enemy targets in 2025 – Zelenskyy

Drones hit nearly 820,000 enemy targets in 2025 – Zelenskyy

19:47 26.01.2026
France to invite President Zelenskyy to G7 summit in June – Ambassador Veyssière

France to invite President Zelenskyy to G7 summit in June – Ambassador Veyssière

19:44 26.01.2026
Next trilateral meeting expected for Sunday, Feb 1 – Zelenskyy

Next trilateral meeting expected for Sunday, Feb 1 – Zelenskyy

14:25 14.01.2026
Ukrainian Rada appoints Shmyhal as First Dpty PM, Minister of Energy

Ukrainian Rada appoints Shmyhal as First Dpty PM, Minister of Energy

HOT NEWS

Payments to be automatically recalculated if homes lack heat or water – govt resolution

Zelenskyy: USA discussing energy truce for week, countdown starts tonight

Info about occupation of Ternovate and Richne villages in Zaporizhia region untrue – Voloshin

Zelenskyy: I publicly invite Putin to Kyiv if he decides to come

Zelenskyy tells Trump: Ukraine awaits implementation of agreements on city security during extreme cold

LATEST

Kyiv receives gas stoves, cylinders, heating pads from German Life Bridge Ukraine

Syrsky, frontline commanders meeting: Enemy building up reserves, intensifying offensive actions

Payments to be automatically recalculated if homes lack heat or water – govt resolution

Trump: Russia-Ukraine talks can bring results even without participation of Witkoff, Kushner

Military personnel have saved over UAH 120.5 mln on discounts at Ukrnafta gas stations since Dec 2024

Estonia allocates nearly EUR 400,000 for winter aid to Ukraine – MFA

Chair of Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate calls for continued IAEA missions at substations critical to NPP safety

Ukrainian, Dutch FMs discuss military, energy aid

Zelenskyy, Dutch PM discuss diplomatic track, Ukraine's support

Poroshenko says no sanctions justification provided over year despite 15-day legal timeframe

AD
AD