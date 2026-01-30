Zelenskyy instructs PM to prevent charges for heating not provided to consumers

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to draft a decision that will ensure fair charges for consumers who have been without heating these months.

"Today I instructed the government of Ukraine – the Prime Minister – to prepare a decision that will ensure justice for all people who have been without heating these months. People should not be charged for services that were not provided. If there was no heating, there should be no bills. It is not the people themselves, but the companies that must ensure the appropriate recalculation. It should work without bureaucracy," he said during an evening television address.