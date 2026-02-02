Ukraine designates so-called Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorist organization – Zelenskyy

Ukraine supports peoples who value freedom and are truly ready to fight for it, in particular, the so-called Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been designated a terrorist organization, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The whole world sees what is happening in Iran, how many murders and how the Iranian regime contributed to the spread of war and violence in the region and the world. Ukraine will not forget any of the thousands of Shahed UAVs that strike at our cities and villages, at our people. We see how others in Europe have heard on the issue of Iran both us, Ukraine, and those Europeans who called for greater activity, for greater principledness, and the Iranians themselves," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

He said the European Union has already effectively agreed on the decision to designate one of the main organizations of the regime in Iran, the so-called Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as a terrorist organization.

"European procedures are currently underway. We in Ukraine have already made such a decision and have already designated this organization as a terrorist organization, for us this issue is closed. All terrorists in the world deserve the same treatment and condemnation – no one should win," the head of state said.