Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:12 31.10.2025

Last summer we destroyed one of three Oreshnik missile systems in Russia – SBU chief

2 min read
Last summer we destroyed one of three Oreshnik missile systems in Russia – SBU chief

Agents of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MO), the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) have 100% destroyed one of three Russian medium-range Oreshnik ballistic missiles at Kapustin Yar in Russia, SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk has said.

"We have never announced this before. But briefly and concisely we can say that one of the three "Oreshniks" was successfully destroyed on their territory (the territory of the Russian Federation - IF-U) at Kapustin Yar by the forces of the GUR, SBU and FIS," Malyuk said during a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

He added that 100% confirmation of the destruction of this missile had been received.

"The destruction was 100% complete, it was a very successful operation. This was reported exclusively to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the President of Ukraine, and several presidents of other countries also knew about it," Maliuk said.

According to him, the operation was carried out "when the name Oreshnik was not yet widely known or used, and the Russians at that time were not particularly threatened by it."

"If I am not mistaken, we carried out this successful operation the summer before last," Maliuk said.

As added by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Zelenskyy reported that, according to available information, the Russian Federation plans to deploy one of the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus.

Tags: #maliuk #oreshnik

MORE ABOUT

15:06 31.10.2025
Since start of year, 160 strikes behind enemy lines destroy 48% of enemy Pantsir systems – SBU chief

Since start of year, 160 strikes behind enemy lines destroy 48% of enemy Pantsir systems – SBU chief

14:14 31.10.2025
SBU chief: In summer 2023, we conducted successful operation to destroy one of three Oreshniks on Russian territory

SBU chief: In summer 2023, we conducted successful operation to destroy one of three Oreshniks on Russian territory

14:31 08.10.2025
Zelenskyy hails significant results to destroy Russian air defense systems

Zelenskyy hails significant results to destroy Russian air defense systems

12:48 27.09.2025
CCD considers Belarusian Foreign Ministry statements on 'Oreshnik' deployment as Russian info operation

CCD considers Belarusian Foreign Ministry statements on 'Oreshnik' deployment as Russian info operation

11:16 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy hears SBU head's report, approves some SBU operations

Zelenskyy hears SBU head's report, approves some SBU operations

16:34 21.06.2025
Zelenskyy: 39 Russian defense companies involved in production of Oreshnik missile

Zelenskyy: 39 Russian defense companies involved in production of Oreshnik missile

15:55 08.05.2025
President awards SBU chief Maliuk title Hero of Ukraine

President awards SBU chief Maliuk title Hero of Ukraine

11:52 25.03.2025
SBU Chief: We hit Russian warships in Black Sea, cause 'earthquakes' in weapons depots

SBU Chief: We hit Russian warships in Black Sea, cause 'earthquakes' in weapons depots

11:04 12.12.2024
Another Russian launch of Oreshnik missile to not change anything on battlefield – Pentagon

Another Russian launch of Oreshnik missile to not change anything on battlefield – Pentagon

14:47 29.11.2024
Russia launches Oreshnik at Ukraine to send strategic message to West - British intelligence

Russia launches Oreshnik at Ukraine to send strategic message to West - British intelligence

HOT NEWS

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

Since start of year, 160 strikes behind enemy lines destroy 48% of enemy Pantsir systems – SBU chief

SBU chief: In summer 2023, we conducted successful operation to destroy one of three Oreshniks on Russian territory

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

LATEST

SOF destroy enemy Buk-M3 air defense system, Nebo-U radar in Russia's Rostov region

Yermak: Pupils of Novopetrivka special school deported to Russia return to Ukraine

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

Syrsky instructs to supply ground drones to troops for evacuating wounded

Two killed, 17 injured in shelling of Kherson region

Prosecutor General, Lithuanian President discuss Special Tribunal, inevitability of war crimes punishment

Navy launches missile strike on Russia's Oryol CHPP, Novobryansk electrical substation

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

Kyiv gives UAH 1 billion to 66,000 defenders and veterans in 9 months

AD
AD