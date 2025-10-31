Last summer we destroyed one of three Oreshnik missile systems in Russia – SBU chief

Agents of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MO), the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) have 100% destroyed one of three Russian medium-range Oreshnik ballistic missiles at Kapustin Yar in Russia, SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk has said.

"We have never announced this before. But briefly and concisely we can say that one of the three "Oreshniks" was successfully destroyed on their territory (the territory of the Russian Federation - IF-U) at Kapustin Yar by the forces of the GUR, SBU and FIS," Malyuk said during a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

He added that 100% confirmation of the destruction of this missile had been received.

"The destruction was 100% complete, it was a very successful operation. This was reported exclusively to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the President of Ukraine, and several presidents of other countries also knew about it," Maliuk said.

According to him, the operation was carried out "when the name Oreshnik was not yet widely known or used, and the Russians at that time were not particularly threatened by it."

"If I am not mistaken, we carried out this successful operation the summer before last," Maliuk said.

As added by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Zelenskyy reported that, according to available information, the Russian Federation plans to deploy one of the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus.