Zelenskyy: Ukraine attacked overnight by 242 drones, 13 ballistic missiles and Oreshnik missile

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world to respond to Russia’s overnight attack.

“A clear reaction from the world is needed. Above all from the United States, whose signals Russia truly pays attention to. Russia must receive signals that it is its obligation to focus on diplomacy, and must feel consequences every time it again focuses on killings and the destruction of infrastructure,” he said on X Friday.

Zelenskyy noted that the overnight strike reminds all international partners that air defense support is a constant priority for Ukraine.

“Overall, last night there were 242 drones. There were also 13 ballistic missiles targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure, one Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, as well as 22 cruise missiles. The attack took place exactly when there was a significant cold spell. Aimed precisely against the normal life of ordinary people,” he said.

The President noted that every effort is currently being made to restore heating and electricity supplies to people.

“Today there will be a meeting of the Energy Staff, at which I expect reports on all the details of the restoration work – timelines, the necessary equipment, and the responsible officials,” he added.

As reported, on the night of January 9, the Ukrainian capital was subjected to a large-scale air attack, which killed four people and injured at least 24 citizens, including five State Emergency Service employees and three medics who were working at the scene.