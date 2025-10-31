SBU chief: In summer 2023, we conducted successful operation to destroy one of three Oreshniks on Russian territory

Forces of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MO), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) have completely destroyed one of three Russian medium-range ballistic missiles Oreshnik at Kapustin Yar (Russia), announced SBU head Vasyl Maliuk.

"We’ve never said this before. But briefly and concisely, we can say that one of the three Oreshniks was successfully destroyed on their territory (Russian territory) at Kapustin Yar by forces from the Main Intelligence Agency, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS)," Maliuk said during a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

He added that 100% confirmation of the missile’s destruction had been received.

"The destruction was 100%; it was a highly successful operation. This was reported exclusively to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the President of Ukraine, and several presidents of other countries were also aware of it," Maliuk said.

He noted that the operation was carried out "when the name ‘Oreshnik’ was essentially unknown to the general public, wasn’t used, and the Russians weren’t particularly threatening them at the time."

"If I’m not mistaken, we carried out this successful operation two summers ago," the SBU chief clarified.