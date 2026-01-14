Veterans' hospital receives 5 generators from Poroshenko Foundation

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2026/01/14

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Veterans' Hospital has received five generators from the Poroshenko Foundation.

According to Maryna Poroshenko, the equipment will ensure the operation of the hospital's departments and kitchen facilities in the event of a power outage. The hospital specializes in therapy, neurology, rehabilitation, and palliative care for military personnel.

"After the latest enemy combined strike, which caused a complete blackout in Dnipro, the hospital was left without electricity for almost a full day. To prevent such a situation from happening again in the future, today I delivered five generators from the Poroshenko Foundation, capable of ensuring the full operation of all hospital departments and its kitchen facilities," the political party's website reported.

Member of Parliament of Ukraine and leader of European Solidarity Petro Poroshenko recalled that last year the local branch of the party helped the hospital with building repairs.

"That's why we brought them everything they asked for. And I want to thank the doctors of this hospital and across the country, who are now working around the clock in the cold and without light, so that those who defended the country have a chance to return home and live their lives. Because this is a major investment in our shared future," he emphasized.

Dnipro also hosts a Solidarity Space at the European Solidarity office, where residents can charge their phones and warm up during blackouts. An additional generator and charging station have been provided to keep it running.

"During blackouts, residents of Dnipro can come here to warm up, drink hot tea, charge their phones and power stations. That's why we handed over an extra generator and a large charging station to ensure uninterrupted operation of the space and to help as many people as possible. Let the people of Dnipro feel our care and warmth," said Maryna Poroshenko.

Maryna Poroshenko stressed that only unity and mutual support will help Ukrainians overcome the current challenges.