Another Russian drone attack leaves many consumers in Dnipropetrovsk region without electricity - Ukrenergo

As a result of the massive drone attack at night, a significant number of consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without electricity this morning, and restoration work has begun wherever security conditions allow, National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo has said.

According to its Telegram message on Wednesday, due to damage caused by previous missile and drone attacks, the distribution system operator continues to apply network restrictions in the Odesa region.

Due to adverse weather conditions (heavy snow, sleet), 21 settlements in the Zakarpattia region were completely or partially without electricity this morning, and there are also power outages due to bad weather in the Kyiv region.

"In both regions, damaged lines are being restored by local regional energy companies," Ukrenergo said.

It points out that in all regions of Ukraine there is still a need for economical energy consumption and limiting the use of powerful electrical appliances. Ukrenergo calls for the transfer of energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 23:00. The company explained that rational consumption of electricity will contribute to a shorter duration of forced power outages.

At the same time, as the Ministry of Energy notes, in some of the most energy-deficient regions, the situation with energy supply is gradually improving.

"This became possible thanks to the work of repair teams and the revision of the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities," the ministry said.