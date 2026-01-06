SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases about 900 types of medical goods for UAH 16.2 bln in 2025

In 2025, state-owned enterprise (SOE) Medical Procurement of Ukraine (MPU) purchased 866 types of medical goods worth a total of UAH 15.7 billion using budget funds, as well as 48 units of equipment worth UAH 426 million using funds from donors of the UNITED24 platform.

According to an MPU press release, medical goods purchased with budget funds accounted for more than 97% of the quantities specified by the Ministry of Health.

Total savings achieved in procurement amounted to UAH 1.7 billion.

In particular, the largest share of state budget funds was spent on medicines and medical devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases: 159 items were purchased for a total of UAH 2.7 billion.

MPU purchased 34 items of innovative medicines under managed access agreements for UAH 2.4 billion.

For UAH 2.3 billion, MPU procured 220 items of medicines for cancer treatment; for UAH 1.6 billion, 35 items for the treatment of hemophilia in adults and children; and for UAH 1.4 billion, 130 items of medical devices to support blood donation.

MPU said that funds from the UNITED24 fundraising platform were used to purchase 30 evacuation armored vehicles for military medics, four ambulances, and 11 X-ray systems, totaling UAH 426 million.

In addition, MPU reported that in 2025, through the Prozorro Market electronic catalog, whose medical segment is administered by MPU, 2,874 hospitals carried out procurements, concluding more than 60,000 contracts worth over UAH 21 billion. This is nearly one-third more than the volume of procurements conducted via the e-catalog in 2024.