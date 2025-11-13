Health Ministry, Sanofi pharma renegotiate MEAs for four innovative medicines procurement

In November 2025, SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine renegotiated the managed entry agreements (MEAs) with the international pharmaceutical company Sanofi for the purchase of four innovative medicines for rare diseases that were previously purchased.

According to the Health Ministry in a press release, the MEAs were concluded for a period of three years, the first deliveries are expected by the end of 2025.

The MEAs were renegotiated for the purchase of such medicines as laronidase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type I, alglucosidase alfa for patients with Pompe disease, imiglucerase for patients with Gaucher disease, and agalsidase beta for patients with Fabry disease.

The mechanism of managed entry agreements (MEAs) for the procurement of innovative expensive medicines has been used by the Ministry of Health since 2022. Its essence is that the government enters into direct negotiations with the manufacturer of such medicines and guarantees the confidentiality of information about their value and quantity, thanks to which it is possible to achieve prices much lower than market prices.