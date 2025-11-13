Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:17 13.11.2025

Health Ministry, Sanofi pharma renegotiate MEAs for four innovative medicines procurement

1 min read

In November 2025, SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine renegotiated the managed entry agreements (MEAs) with the international pharmaceutical company Sanofi for the purchase of four innovative medicines for rare diseases that were previously purchased.

According to the Health Ministry in a press release, the MEAs were concluded for a period of three years, the first deliveries are expected by the end of 2025.

The MEAs were renegotiated for the purchase of such medicines as laronidase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type I, alglucosidase alfa for patients with Pompe disease, imiglucerase for patients with Gaucher disease, and agalsidase beta for patients with Fabry disease.

The mechanism of managed entry agreements (MEAs) for the procurement of innovative expensive medicines has been used by the Ministry of Health since 2022. Its essence is that the government enters into direct negotiations with the manufacturer of such medicines and guarantees the confidentiality of information about their value and quantity, thanks to which it is possible to achieve prices much lower than market prices.

Tags: #purchase #medicines

MORE ABOUT

14:41 28.10.2025
Poland donates nearly 30,000 packages of antibiotics for Ukrainian children

Poland donates nearly 30,000 packages of antibiotics for Ukrainian children

13:03 19.09.2025
Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company ships first batch of medicines to Libya

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company ships first batch of medicines to Libya

17:56 05.09.2025
Patient organizations ask to unblock resources for purchasing innovative drugs for patients with orphan diseases

Patient organizations ask to unblock resources for purchasing innovative drugs for patients with orphan diseases

19:52 20.08.2025
Cabinet expands list of free medicines, medical products purchased by state – Svyrydenko

Cabinet expands list of free medicines, medical products purchased by state – Svyrydenko

19:06 15.08.2025
AMCU to consider case of Kyivstar acquiring control over Tabletki.ua service owner MTPK

AMCU to consider case of Kyivstar acquiring control over Tabletki.ua service owner MTPK

20:36 16.07.2025
Rada backs increase in state budget funding for medicine purchase by UAH 3.1 bln

Rada backs increase in state budget funding for medicine purchase by UAH 3.1 bln

15:05 18.06.2025
Proposed payments for retail drug marketing of up to 3% for prescription drugs and 20% for over-the-counter drugs will cause price increases – Medical association

Proposed payments for retail drug marketing of up to 3% for prescription drugs and 20% for over-the-counter drugs will cause price increases – Medical association

14:56 18.06.2025
Rada allows purchase of medicines under MACs using local budget funds

Rada allows purchase of medicines under MACs using local budget funds

18:43 29.05.2025
Pharmacists appeal to the president to protect the reform and maintain transparent market rules

Pharmacists appeal to the president to protect the reform and maintain transparent market rules

18:22 28.05.2025
Need for medicines for patients with multiple sclerosis is only 20% covered – patients

Need for medicines for patients with multiple sclerosis is only 20% covered – patients

HOT NEWS

Govt instructs to inspect all major SOEs, particularly in energy, defense – Svyrydenko

EU ministers back reparation loan plan to support Ukraine in 2026–2027

Zelenskyy to hold meeting on Friday dedicated to defense of Zaporizhia

Von der Leyen names 3 options that European Commission is considering for financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027

Zelensky says he did not speak with Mindich since start of investigation

LATEST

Saakashvili asks Zelenskyy to put him on list of civilian prisoners

Bail paid for two 'back office' employees in Mindich tapes case – Transparency Intl

Yermak reports return of another teenager from occupied territories

Govt instructs to inspect all major SOEs, particularly in energy, defense – Svyrydenko

Occupiers suffer significant losses in Pokrovsk, actions in Ocheretyne axis distract their forces – Syrsky

Sybiha discusses the use of frozen Russian assets with his British counterpart in London: We need this decision until year end

Traitors, targeting Russian missiles at energy facilities in Sumy and Poltava regions, receive 15- and 13-year prison sentences – SBU

Sybiha: Activation of 'fifth column' indicates Kremlin gives order to 'drown' personally Zelenskyy by all means

Russians attack civilians trying to evacuate from combat zone: three people killed - 77th Airmobile Brigade

Shmyhal visits command post of Unmanned Systems Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region

AD
AD