Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:03 19.09.2025

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company ships first batch of medicines to Libya

1 min read
Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company ships first batch of medicines to Libya

PrJSC Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company has shipped the first batch of medicines to Libya.

As the pharmaceutical manufacturer reports in a press release, the first batch consisted of 13 names of medicines, including painkillers, antibiotics, antiallergic and other medicines.

Darnitsa's production standards were confirmed by an official inspection by the Ministry of Health of Libya, the company received a GMP certificate from Libya.

On Wednesday, the publication Ekonomichna Pravda reported that PrJSC Pharmaceutical Company Darnitsa (Kyiv) had suspended production due to overstocked warehouses, a situation that arose from a conflict with pharmacy chains.

According to representatives of pharmacy chains, the company did not comment on the situation. The decrease in demand for Darnitsa's products could be due to the company's failure to reduce selling prices after canceling marketing payments to pharmacies, as well as the price increase in late 2024 and early 2025.

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company is the leader of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market in natural form. The company has been present on the market for over 90 years and produces 180 brands of medicines in 15 different forms. Strategic directions of portfolio development are cardiology, neurology, and pain management.

Tags: #libya #medicines #darnitsa

