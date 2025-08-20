Cabinet expands list of free medicines, medical products purchased by state – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded the list of free medicines and medical products purchased by the state, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"In the field of medicine: we are expanding the list of free medicines and medical products purchased by the state... The decision will allow thousands of Ukrainians to receive modern and high-quality treatment without additional financial costs for them and their families," Svyrydenko wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Wednesday.

According to her, the new ones on the list are: medicines for autoimmune diseases of the nervous system and neuromuscular diseases; medical products for the correction of complex scoliotic spinal deformities.