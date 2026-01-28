Interfax-Ukraine
The website apteka911.ua features discounts on medicines and medical products. The online platform functions as a Medical Information System (MIS), combining a wide range of pharmaceuticals, diverse pricing options, and convenient services for patients.  

Apteka911.ua offers a broad selection of medicines, vitamins, medical devices, and health-related products. Thanks to regularly updated special offers, users can purchase essential medicines at lower prices than in individual pharmacies. Promotional initiatives are one of the platform’s key advantages — discounts are updated on a regular basis and cover popular product categories.

The online service also makes it easy to find the nearest pharmacy. The Apteka 9-1-1 website provides a complete list of partner pharmacy addresses across the country, simplifying the choice of a pickup location.

Users of apteka911.ua have access to a 24/7 customer support service, where specialists assist with website navigation and the selection of medical products. In addition, the platform offers free consultations with a family doctor from a licensed healthcare institution. If necessary, the doctor can provide treatment recommendations and issue an electronic prescription.

An additional benefit of the service is free courier delivery for orders starting from UAH 499, making the purchase of medicines even more convenient for consumers.

Thus, the apteka911.ua combines the functions of a medical information system, a medicine reservation service with a wide product range, and a platform with constantly updated promotions, enabling Ukrainians to save money on medicines and receive essential medical support in a convenient format.

