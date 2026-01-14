Ukrainian govt instructs Ministry of Health, consumer watchdog to monitor medicine prices – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the Ministry of Health and the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection to monitor prices for medicines, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"Medicines must be affordable for everyone, especially in conditions where homes are cold due to shelling of the energy system and severe frosts. The government has instructed the Ministry of Health and the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection to monitor prices for medicines. If violations in markups are identified, the government will respond and fine such business entities," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, a list of medicines will be defined for which the Ministry of Health, together with the State Medicines Service, will continuously monitor prices in pharmacies, and weekly reports will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.