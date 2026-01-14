Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:44 14.01.2026

Ukrainian govt instructs Ministry of Health, consumer watchdog to monitor medicine prices – PM


Ukrainian govt instructs Ministry of Health, consumer watchdog to monitor medicine prices – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the Ministry of Health and the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection to monitor prices for medicines, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"Medicines must be affordable for everyone, especially in conditions where homes are cold due to shelling of the energy system and severe frosts. The government has instructed the Ministry of Health and the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection to monitor prices for medicines. If violations in markups are identified, the government will respond and fine such business entities," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, a list of medicines will be defined for which the Ministry of Health, together with the State Medicines Service, will continuously monitor prices in pharmacies, and weekly reports will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #prices #svyrydenko #medicines

10:27 13.01.2026
Svyrydenko instructs Energy, Finance Ministries to work out surcharges for energy workers

Svyrydenko, Norwegian FM discuss preparations for 'energy Ramstein'

Ukrainian PM: Decentralized generation is a matter of state survival in wartime

Most difficult situation remains in certain districts of Kyiv and on the left bank of the Kyiv region – PM Svydyrenko

Key stage of power supply restoration in Kyiv and region completed – Dpty Energy Minister

Svyrydenko: Govt instructes to ensure uninterrupted operation of Invincibility Points

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases about 900 types of medical goods for UAH 16.2 bln in 2025

MFA coordinates 4 government-approved pilot projects, one of which is classified

Svyrydenko: 6.6 mln Ukrainians live in frontline communities

