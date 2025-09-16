Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:07 16.09.2025

Defense Ministry purchases first ATVs at military request for year-end delivery

1 min read
Defense Ministry purchases first ATVs at military request for year-end delivery

The Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has made the first major purchase of 1,000 maneuverable vehicles - ATVs and other additional transport at the request of servicemen; the equipment will be delivered to the troops by the end of 2025, the press service of the defense department has said.

"According to the results of the auctions, in particular, the supply of 500 ATVs for a total amount of UAH 119.8 million was contracted. This is 25.5% less than the expected cost. The equipment should be delivered by the end of 2025," the Defense Ministry said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"This purchase allows us to increase the mobility of units. According to the results of the auctions, we achieved cost savings and ensured transparency of the process," DPA General Director Arsen Zhumadilov said.

Tags: #purchases #dpa

MORE ABOUT

14:53 25.08.2025
Military receives drones in record 5 days through DOT-Chain Defence – DPA

Military receives drones in record 5 days through DOT-Chain Defence – DPA

21:00 16.07.2025
France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary don’t plan to participate in NATO program to purchase weapons from USA for Ukraine

France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary don’t plan to participate in NATO program to purchase weapons from USA for Ukraine

19:52 17.01.2025
Ex-high-ranking official of Interior Ministry notified of suspicion

Ex-high-ranking official of Interior Ministry notified of suspicion

20:26 24.12.2024
Govt introduces purchases of domestically produced UAVs, EW on permanent basis

Govt introduces purchases of domestically produced UAVs, EW on permanent basis

19:23 16.09.2024
Naftogaz agrees with UNDP on purchase of gas piston units

Naftogaz agrees with UNDP on purchase of gas piston units

20:49 10.06.2024
Rear logistics operator concludes contracts on food products supply for AFU for second half of year worth UAH 17 bln

Rear logistics operator concludes contracts on food products supply for AFU for second half of year worth UAH 17 bln

20:30 15.05.2024
Defense Procurement Agency to purchase 154 pickup vehicles at 25.7% lower than expected price

Defense Procurement Agency to purchase 154 pickup vehicles at 25.7% lower than expected price

20:27 11.09.2023
Govt obliges customers to justify need for public procurement from UAH 50,000H

Govt obliges customers to justify need for public procurement from UAH 50,000H

17:30 31.08.2023
Kyivteploenergo refutes accusation of prosecutor's office in purchase of pumping equipment at inflated price

Kyivteploenergo refutes accusation of prosecutor's office in purchase of pumping equipment at inflated price

20:32 02.08.2023
Moldova has sufficient gas reserves to last until end of this year, though still purchasing

Moldova has sufficient gas reserves to last until end of this year, though still purchasing

HOT NEWS

Russian missile strike on Zaporizhia injures 13, including 2 children – SES

Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

All air defense supply agreements must be fulfilled by winter

Two killed in Kyiv, one in Odesa after grenade explosion in apartment

LATEST

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian UAV attack in Fastiv district

Epicenter’s logistics center in Kyiv region damaged as result of drone strike

Elections held by occupiers in Sevastopol are illegal – CCD

Spartan charity race held in Kyiv in support of GUR

Russian drone strikes Kharkiv education facility, injures 3, fire contained

Frontline teacher reserves guaranteed at least two-thirds salary

EU consulting on provisions of 19th sanctions package – Vlasiuk

Poroshenko urges lawmakers not to ignore European Parliament resolution demands

EU Council adopts recommendation on transition from temporary protection to displaced Ukrainians

Svyrydenko reports two deaths in Zaporizhzhia

AD
AD