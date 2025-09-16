Defense Ministry purchases first ATVs at military request for year-end delivery

The Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has made the first major purchase of 1,000 maneuverable vehicles - ATVs and other additional transport at the request of servicemen; the equipment will be delivered to the troops by the end of 2025, the press service of the defense department has said.

"According to the results of the auctions, in particular, the supply of 500 ATVs for a total amount of UAH 119.8 million was contracted. This is 25.5% less than the expected cost. The equipment should be delivered by the end of 2025," the Defense Ministry said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"This purchase allows us to increase the mobility of units. According to the results of the auctions, we achieved cost savings and ensured transparency of the process," DPA General Director Arsen Zhumadilov said.