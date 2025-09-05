Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:56 05.09.2025

Patient organizations ask to unblock resources for purchasing innovative drugs for patients with orphan diseases

3 min read
Patient organizations ask to unblock resources for purchasing innovative drugs for patients with orphan diseases

Representatives of public associations protecting the rights of patients with orphan and oncological diseases are reporting a critical situation with their provision of medicines.

"For many years, the problem of providing innovative drugs that give a chance for life to Ukrainians with oncology and rare diseases was not solved in Ukraine at the state level and was given over to territorial communities, and became a burden for the patients themselves ... And purchases within the budgets of territorial communities ran into either a lack of funds or bureaucratic obstacles. One of these obstacles was caused by Cabinet of Ministers resolutions No. 333 and No. 34, which made it practically impossible from the beginning of 2024 even those purchases of innovative drugs that were carried out by capable territorial communities at their own expense," says the press release for the press conference entitled "Patient organizations ask the state to unblock resources for purchase of innovative drugs for patients with oncological and orphan diseases," which took place at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

Through the joint efforts of patient organizations, the medical community, and the support of healthcare managers, it was possible to overcome this legal conflict, but the problem was only partially resolved.

"We won the fight to amend Resolution No. 34, which limited the right of communities to purchase innovative drugs using local budget funds. But even after that, the money never fully started working locally. In connection with the chaos in the State Enterprise ‘Medical Procurement of Ukraine,’ this looks like a deliberate and systemic blocking," said Tetiana Kulesha, head of the board of the public union Orphan Diseases of Ukraine.

In August 2025, for the first time in many years, Ukraine made an attempt to solve the problem of providing medicines to patients with orphan diseases and cancer patients centrally at the state level: we are talking about the budget amendments adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on August 20, 2025, which allocated UAH 3.1 billion for the Ministry of Health to purchase such medicines. However, centralized purchases have not yet begun.

"If the planned funds in the state budget are actually allocated, they will save lives after putting things in order in the State Enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine. Unfortunately, we have entered another transition period, when local governments do not receive information about real purchases of medicines from the central budget for possible support of patients in their communities. I call on the Ministry of Health of Ukraine to quickly clean up the ‘Augean stables’ in the State Enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine that block resources, and to provide for seriously ill patients," said Viktor Serdiuk, President of the All-Ukrainian Charitable Organization Council for the Protection of Rights and Safety of Patients.

The position of organizations protecting patients with orphan and oncological diseases is that the changes to the 2025 budget, although correct, are a temporary solution. They believe that the best solution is to adopt a separate balanced law and cite as an example the draft law "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025" regarding overcoming the critical shortage of drugs for seriously ill patients" No. 13308 of May 22.

Tags: #organizations #medicines

MORE ABOUT

19:52 20.08.2025
Cabinet expands list of free medicines, medical products purchased by state – Svyrydenko

Cabinet expands list of free medicines, medical products purchased by state – Svyrydenko

20:36 16.07.2025
Rada backs increase in state budget funding for medicine purchase by UAH 3.1 bln

Rada backs increase in state budget funding for medicine purchase by UAH 3.1 bln

15:05 18.06.2025
Proposed payments for retail drug marketing of up to 3% for prescription drugs and 20% for over-the-counter drugs will cause price increases – Medical association

Proposed payments for retail drug marketing of up to 3% for prescription drugs and 20% for over-the-counter drugs will cause price increases – Medical association

14:56 18.06.2025
Rada allows purchase of medicines under MACs using local budget funds

Rada allows purchase of medicines under MACs using local budget funds

18:43 29.05.2025
Pharmacists appeal to the president to protect the reform and maintain transparent market rules

Pharmacists appeal to the president to protect the reform and maintain transparent market rules

18:22 28.05.2025
Need for medicines for patients with multiple sclerosis is only 20% covered – patients

Need for medicines for patients with multiple sclerosis is only 20% covered – patients

17:47 25.04.2025
Six Ukrainian pharmaceutical plants join intl procurement of medicines within Critical Medicines Alliance

Six Ukrainian pharmaceutical plants join intl procurement of medicines within Critical Medicines Alliance

11:31 05.04.2025
Ukraine elected to four UN bodies – Sybiha

Ukraine elected to four UN bodies – Sybiha

20:37 24.02.2025
Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

12:06 13.02.2025
Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

HOT NEWS

Ukraine ready to ensure energy stability for Slovakia – Zelenskyy

Wittkoff's invitation to Ukraine remains in force – MFA

Ukraine ready to meet with Orban to discuss reasons for blocking EU accession – Zelenskyy

EU team heads to Washington to work with USA on new sanctions package against Russia – Costa

Zelenskyy, Costa discuss SAFE program, coordinate steps regarding EU membership negotiations

LATEST

AFU General Staff confirms defeat of Ryazan Oil Refinery, reports attack on number of other facilities of Russian aggressor

Sybiha discusses sanctions against Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine with new head of Dutch MFA

Sybiha discusses implementation of mutually beneficial energy and infrastructure projects with head of Slovak MFA

Szijjarto: Hungary cannot give up Russian oil because it 'has no other choice'

Putin says he’s ready to meet with Zelenskyy exclusively in Russia

Ukraine ready to ensure energy stability for Slovakia – Zelenskyy

Western partners discuss deployment of non-NATO troops in Ukraine – media

Ammunition manufacturers to receive up to UAH 150 mln for winning Brave1 grant competition – Defense Ministry

Ukraine returns from abroad over EUR3.3 mln stolen through corruption scheme of Ukraina printing house - NABU

Security and defense will remain priority in draft state budget for 2026 - Svyrydenko

AD
AD