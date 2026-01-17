Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:55 17.01.2026

GUR: Russia considering options for striking Ukrainian NPP substations

2 min read
The aggressor state Russia is considering an attack on strategic energy grid facilities, specifically power transmission substations that support Ukrainian nuclear power plants, the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported.

"In order to force Ukraine to sign unacceptable capitulation demands to end the war, the aggressor state Russia is considering attacking strategic facilities in our country’s energy system—specifically, the power transmission substations that support Ukrainian nuclear power plants," the intelligence agency said on its Telegram channel.

According to the report, Moscow also plans to intensify its pressure campaign against European countries and the West as a whole in order to deter support for Ukraine, in particular the ability to repel Russian terrorist air strikes on critical energy infrastructure.

"By destroying or disabling the aforementioned substations, Moscow aims to disconnect the nuclear power plant units from Ukraine’s unified power grid, leaving Ukrainian civilians completely without power and heat. As of mid-January 2025, Russia has conducted reconnaissance of ten relevant critical energy infrastructure facilities in nine regions of Ukraine," the Main Intelligence Agency reported.

Intelligence noted that the Kremlin’s intentions to attack substations in order to use hybrid means to destroy generation at Ukrainian nuclear power plants once again demonstrate the genocidal nature of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Tags: #npp #gur

