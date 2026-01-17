Critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv significantly damaged by enemy shelling - mayor

The target of Saturday’s enemy strikes on Kharkiv was a critical infrastructure facility in the Industrial district, said city mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"The damage is very significant – and this isn’t a case of ‘patching it up and moving on.’ We’re talking about serious blows to the system that keeps the city warm and powered. With each such attack, the centralized supply of heat and electricity becomes increasingly difficult. Because the energy system is currently in a very critical state: reserves are limited, the load is peaking, and any new damage immediately ‘eats’ the potential for stabilization," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, due to constant shelling of critical infrastructure, the system is unable to fully recover and is therefore constantly operating at its limits.

"Any further strike could mean maintaining a stable supply becomes even more difficult, and recovery will be longer and more difficult," Terekhov noted.

At the same time, he assured that emergency and utility services are doing everything to ensure the city remains warm and lit.

"We’re still working. Thank you to the heating workers, power engineers, utility workers, and the State Emergency Service rescuers—everyone who is currently doing their job under pressure and at risk to keep the city warm and lit. Kharkiv isn’t holding on with slogans—Kharkiv is holding on with its people. We will endure," Terekhov wrote.

In recent days, Russian military forces have launched targeted strikes against critical infrastructure facilities supplying Kharkiv with heat and electricity for the second time. As Terekhov reported, on January 15, enemy strikes destroyed "a major critical energy infrastructure facility."