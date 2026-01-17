Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:21 17.01.2026

Critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv significantly damaged by enemy shelling - mayor

2 min read
Critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv significantly damaged by enemy shelling - mayor

The target of Saturday’s enemy strikes on Kharkiv was a critical infrastructure facility in the Industrial district, said city mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"The damage is very significant – and this isn’t a case of ‘patching it up and moving on.’ We’re talking about serious blows to the system that keeps the city warm and powered. With each such attack, the centralized supply of heat and electricity becomes increasingly difficult. Because the energy system is currently in a very critical state: reserves are limited, the load is peaking, and any new damage immediately ‘eats’ the potential for stabilization," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, due to constant shelling of critical infrastructure, the system is unable to fully recover and is therefore constantly operating at its limits.

"Any further strike could mean maintaining a stable supply becomes even more difficult, and recovery will be longer and more difficult," Terekhov noted.

At the same time, he assured that emergency and utility services are doing everything to ensure the city remains warm and lit.

"We’re still working. Thank you to the heating workers, power engineers, utility workers, and the State Emergency Service rescuers—everyone who is currently doing their job under pressure and at risk to keep the city warm and lit. Kharkiv isn’t holding on with slogans—Kharkiv is holding on with its people. We will endure," Terekhov wrote.

In recent days, Russian military forces have launched targeted strikes against critical infrastructure facilities supplying Kharkiv with heat and electricity for the second time. As Terekhov reported, on January 15, enemy strikes destroyed "a major critical energy infrastructure facility."

Tags: #critical_infrastructure #kharkiv

MORE ABOUT

11:00 13.01.2026
Russia hits Kharkiv innovative terminal of Nova Poshta, destroying cargo terminal, partially postal one

Russia hits Kharkiv innovative terminal of Nova Poshta, destroying cargo terminal, partially postal one

18:55 08.01.2026
Svyrydenko: Additional 911 MW released to grid after reviewing critical infrastructure list

Svyrydenko: Additional 911 MW released to grid after reviewing critical infrastructure list

09:20 06.01.2026
Russia strikes hit power facility in Kharkiv, 4 settlements in region - official

Russia strikes hit power facility in Kharkiv, 4 settlements in region - official

13:32 05.01.2026
Russia attacks Kharkiv with rockets and drones

Russia attacks Kharkiv with rockets and drones

21:00 03.01.2026
URCS aid point operates over weekend in Kharkiv after Russian missile attack

URCS aid point operates over weekend in Kharkiv after Russian missile attack

13:04 03.01.2026
Enemy attacks critical infrastructure in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region overnight, no casualties

Enemy attacks critical infrastructure in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region overnight, no casualties

11:43 03.01.2026
Number of injured in Kharkiv region rises to 30, 5 others unaccounted for – police

Number of injured in Kharkiv region rises to 30, 5 others unaccounted for – police

22:53 02.01.2026
URCS working at site of Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

URCS working at site of Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

20:51 02.01.2026
Emergency rescue operation in Kharkiv continues, 12 people rescued – State Emergency Service

Emergency rescue operation in Kharkiv continues, 12 people rescued – State Emergency Service

18:31 02.01.2026
Russians hit Kharkiv with Iskander missiles, 30 people injured

Russians hit Kharkiv with Iskander missiles, 30 people injured

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian paralymical committee, Russian computer sports federation, three individuals

Zelenskyy announces decisions taken to increase electricity imports

Zelenskyy: Main task for Ukrainian delegation - to provide real info about consequences of Russian strikes

Zelenskyy holds special energy conference: orders investigation into problem of unheated homes in Kyiv, increase in electricity imports

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces: 96 out of 115 enemy UAVs neutralized overnight, with hits recorded in 11 locations

LATEST

GUR: Russia considering options for striking Ukrainian NPP substations

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian paralymical committee, Russian computer sports federation, three individuals

Shmyhal: Lithuania preparing govt decision on allocating additional energy aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces decisions taken to increase electricity imports

Zelenskyy: Main task for Ukrainian delegation - to provide real info about consequences of Russian strikes

General Staff reports destruction of enemy air defense systems and UAV depot

Ukrainian Embassy in Iran temporarily suspending operations

GUR demonstrates combat capabilities and innovative potential to Czech President

Two Danish F-35 fighter jets and French tanker aircraft conduct drills in southeast Greenland

King of Great Britain addresses Ukraine on occasion of centenary of partnership

AD
AD