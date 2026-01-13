Syrsky discusses with Commander of Allied Land Command the need to strengthen air defense

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky has held a telephone conversation with General Christopher Donahue, Commander of the United States Army Europe and Africa, Commander of the Allied Land Command. During the conversation, they discussed, among other things, the situation on the front lines, Russia's strikes on critical infrastructure, and the need to strengthen the country's air defenses.

"I briefed my American colleague on the situation on the front line, which remains difficult. Despite significant losses of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, the Russian aggressor is continuing its offensive. At the same time, the enemy is resorting to massive missile and air strikes against our rear – specifically targeting energy facilities, using the freezing temperatures as an additional tool for pressure and terror against the civilian population of Ukraine," the head of the department noted.

Thus, during December 2025 and early January 2026, the enemy launched six massive missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian territory. Specifically, on the night of January 13, the Russian aggressor attacked our energy facilities, other infrastructure, and civilian targets with 25 missiles and 293 attack UAVs.

"Since February 24, 2022, the number of missiles used by the Russian army has reached over 13,300 units, and the number of attack drones exceeded 142,300 units. In this context, our primary need is to strengthen our air defense by acquiring anti-aircraft missile systems and ammunition, particularly those that can be supplied by the American side," Syrsky noted.

He also briefed Donahue on other critical needs of our military that could be addressed through the PURL initiative.

"He emphasized that, in the current reality, achieving a sustainable ceasefire in Ukraine is only possible with increased consolidated pressure on the enemy from our Western partners. He also personally thanked General Christopher Donahue, the President, and the people of the United States for their support of Ukraine and their efforts to achieve a just, lasting peace in Ukraine," Syrsky emphasized.