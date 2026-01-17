Budanov, Umerov and Arakhamia already in USA

Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov announced his arrival in the United States for another round of negotiations.

"I have arrived in the United States. Together with Rustem Umerov and David Arakhamia, we will hold an important discussion with our American partners regarding the details of the peace agreement," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Budanov noted that a joint meeting is planned with Steven Witkoff, Jared Kushner and Daniel Driscoll (US Secretary of the Army).

"Ukraine needs a just peace. We are working towards results," Budanov added.

"We are currently working with our American partners to further advance the peace process," Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, wrote on Telegram a little later about the purpose of the visit.

According to him, "we will continue working to achieve a just and sustainable peace, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine and agree on next steps. Ukraine needs a peace that guarantees security and sovereignty."

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously announced meetings between the Ukrainian delegation and Donald Trump’s representatives in the United States. The Ukrainian leader noted that some documents regarding security guarantees and the recovery package need to be finalized. He stated that if everything is finalized, agreements could be signed during the World Economic Forum in Davos next week. However, it is essential that security guarantees be permanent and that Ukraine receive real financial support. On January 16, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna announced a meeting in Miami between the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams.