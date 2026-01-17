Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:04 17.01.2026

Ukrainian Embassy in Iran temporarily suspending operations

1 min read

The Ukrainian Embassy in Iran has temporarily suspended operations. Further information on resuming operations or any changes will be provided, the embassy’s press service reported.

"Due to the escalating security situation, we inform you that the Embassy of Ukraine in the Islamic Republic of Iran is temporarily suspending its operations," the message reads.

The department notes that further information regarding the embassy’s resumption of operations, as well as further actions and possible changes, will be provided.

"We ask you to adhere to the instructions previously published and avoid putting yourself at risk," the Embassy stated.

Tags: #ukrainian_embassy #iran

