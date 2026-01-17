GUR demonstrates combat capabilities and innovative potential to Czech President

Photo: GUR

Czech President Petr Pavel was shown the combat capabilities and innovative potential of Ukraine’s military intelligence.

"As part of his official visit to Ukraine, Czech President Petr Pavel visited the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. During the visit, Pavel was presented with samples of Ukrainian defense industry weapons, which are already being actively used by the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in combat operations against Russian occupiers at sea and in the air," GUR said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

Flagship models include the Magura V5, V6, and V7 naval drones, which have proven their ability to destroy enemy ships and aircraft, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, in particular the Liutyi and Bober, which have become a source of terror for Russians in the most remote areas of Kremlin-controlled territory.

In addition, Lieutenant General Oleh Ivaschenko briefed the Czech delegation on the current security situation and provided the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with an assessment of Moscow’s future plans and intentions.