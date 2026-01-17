Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:46 17.01.2026

Zelenskyy: Main task for Ukrainian delegation - to provide real info about consequences of Russian strikes

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Main task for Ukrainian delegation - to provide real info about consequences of Russian strikes
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of work and outlined the tasks of the Ukrainian delegation to the United States of America, which includes Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, and David Arakhamia.

"The main task for the Ukrainian delegation is to provide all the real information about what is happening and the consequences of the Russian strikes: Among other things, this terror is discrediting the diplomatic process. People are losing faith in diplomacy, and Russian strikes are constantly undermining even the small opportunities for dialogue that existed. The American side must understand this. Progress is also needed on the documents that were being prepared," the president wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has never been and never will be an "obstacle to peace."

"Ukraine has never been and never will be an obstacle to peace, and it is our partners who will determine whether diplomacy will develop. I thank everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine," the president concluded.

In his address, he also announced new personnel changes to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and air defense systems and announced that he had signed a decision imposing sanctions against those who justify aggression and are used by Russia in propaganda.

Tags: #ukrainian_delegation

MORE ABOUT

15:18 07.01.2026
Ukrainian delegation in Paris met with Coalition of Willing national security advisors

Ukrainian delegation in Paris met with Coalition of Willing national security advisors

10:39 18.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian team already on its way to USA to continue negotiations on Fri and Sat

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian team already on its way to USA to continue negotiations on Fri and Sat

09:15 05.12.2025
Ukrainian delegation's talks in USA will continue, Ukraine prepared for any developments – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian delegation's talks in USA will continue, Ukraine prepared for any developments – Zelenskyy

14:35 02.12.2025
Zelenskyy instructs delegation to continue working with Trump and European partners in most constructive manner possible

Zelenskyy instructs delegation to continue working with Trump and European partners in most constructive manner possible

13:27 29.11.2025
Zelenskyy appoints NSDC Secretary Umerov as head of delegation for peace talks with USA, updates delegation's directives

Zelenskyy appoints NSDC Secretary Umerov as head of delegation for peace talks with USA, updates delegation's directives

14:41 13.10.2025
Ukrainian delegation heads to Washington for talks on air defense, energy, and sanctions – Yermak

Ukrainian delegation heads to Washington for talks on air defense, energy, and sanctions – Yermak

18:08 10.10.2025
Ukrainian delegation in USA to discuss strategic partnership, incl Drone Deal – MFA

Ukrainian delegation in USA to discuss strategic partnership, incl Drone Deal – MFA

09:15 01.09.2025
Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

14:35 23.07.2025
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

17:54 23.04.2025
Ukrainian delegation in London, national security advisor of Coalition of Willing countries agree on further regular consultations towards peace – Yermak

Ukrainian delegation in London, national security advisor of Coalition of Willing countries agree on further regular consultations towards peace – Yermak

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian paralymical committee, Russian computer sports federation, three individuals

Zelenskyy announces decisions taken to increase electricity imports

Zelenskyy holds special energy conference: orders investigation into problem of unheated homes in Kyiv, increase in electricity imports

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces: 96 out of 115 enemy UAVs neutralized overnight, with hits recorded in 11 locations

Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

LATEST

GUR: Russia considering options for striking Ukrainian NPP substations

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian paralymical committee, Russian computer sports federation, three individuals

Shmyhal: Lithuania preparing govt decision on allocating additional energy aid to Ukraine

Critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv significantly damaged by enemy shelling - mayor

Zelenskyy announces decisions taken to increase electricity imports

General Staff reports destruction of enemy air defense systems and UAV depot

Ukrainian Embassy in Iran temporarily suspending operations

GUR demonstrates combat capabilities and innovative potential to Czech President

Two Danish F-35 fighter jets and French tanker aircraft conduct drills in southeast Greenland

King of Great Britain addresses Ukraine on occasion of centenary of partnership

AD
AD