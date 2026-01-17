Zelenskyy: Main task for Ukrainian delegation - to provide real info about consequences of Russian strikes

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of work and outlined the tasks of the Ukrainian delegation to the United States of America, which includes Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, and David Arakhamia.

"The main task for the Ukrainian delegation is to provide all the real information about what is happening and the consequences of the Russian strikes: Among other things, this terror is discrediting the diplomatic process. People are losing faith in diplomacy, and Russian strikes are constantly undermining even the small opportunities for dialogue that existed. The American side must understand this. Progress is also needed on the documents that were being prepared," the president wrote on Telegram.

"Ukraine has never been and never will be an obstacle to peace, and it is our partners who will determine whether diplomacy will develop. I thank everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine," the president concluded.

In his address, he also announced new personnel changes to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and air defense systems and announced that he had signed a decision imposing sanctions against those who justify aggression and are used by Russia in propaganda.