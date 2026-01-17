Ukrainian Air Defense Forces: 96 out of 115 enemy UAVs neutralized overnight, with hits recorded in 11 locations

Photo: National Guard

As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 96 of the 115 enemy UAVs that had attacked Ukraine, with 16 attack UAVs hit at 11 locations, the Ukrainian Air Force press service reported.

"On the night of January 17 (from 6:00 p.m. on January 16), the enemy attacked with 115 Shaheds, Gerberas, Italmas and other types of attack UAVs from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Donetsk – Ukrainian TOT, approximately 75 of them were shaheds," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on their Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data, as of 7:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 96 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Sixteen attack UAVs were hit at 11 locations, and downed UAVs (wreckage) were also recorded at two locations.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.