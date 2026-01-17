Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:34 17.01.2026

General Staff reports destruction of enemy air defense systems and UAV depot

1 min read
Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of enemy air defense facilities in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea by units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and a drone depot in Donetsk region, near Donetsk.

"In the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit enemy air defense facilities – a Nebo-U radar station (near Yevpatoria) and a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system (near Khutorok). Furthermore, a storage and training site for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was hit near temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region," the Telegram channel reported.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

Tags: #general_staff

