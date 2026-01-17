Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:35 17.01.2026

Shmyhal: Lithuania preparing govt decision on allocating additional energy aid to Ukraine

Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal held a telephone conversation with Lithuanian Energy Minister Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, following which he announced that Lithuania is preparing "in the coming days a government decision on the allocation of additional energy assistance," specifically electricity generation equipment to address problems in Kyiv and the most critical regions.

"I briefed my colleague on the situation in the Ukrainian energy sector and Putin’s crimes against humanity. There isn’t a single power plant left in Ukraine that hasn’t been subjected to Russian strikes. Ukrainian energy workers continue to work around the clock to repair and restore power to people. Lithuania is preparing a government decision in the coming days on the allocation of additional energy assistance. Specifically, power generation equipment to address problems in Kyiv and the most critical regions," the minister wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal recalled that Lithuania provided Ukraine with thermal power plant and nuclear power plant equipment during the full-scale invasion, which helped carry out emergency repairs in several regions of Ukraine.

"Furthermore, we have already received over 2,000 solar panels, various equipment, and machinery from our Lithuanian friends. Lithuania has contributed EUR 5.7 million to the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund," he added.

The minister thanked his colleague for the assistance.

